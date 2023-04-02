With car insurance compulsory and various factors determining how much drivers pay, many will be wondering how their job title affects this.
The job you have has a massive impact on how much you pay to insure your motor on UK roads.
The experts have pulled together the average insurance quotes given to drivers after selecting various occupations.
With that said, here are the job titles with the highest insurance premiums, as revealed by the van leasing firm Vanarama.
The 10 jobs with the highest insurance premiums in the UK for 2023
The 10 most expensive jobs titles for car insurance (per year) and how much this has changed since 2022 is as follows:
Chef
-£2.96
£474.08
Social worker
-£239.66
£474.14
Trader
-£11.73
£474.14
Bar staff
-£2.90
£474.14
Sales assistant
+£25.31
£474.14
Trainer
-£20.86
£473.33
Firefighter
+£44.67
£473.33
Nurse
-£47.42
£459.65
Journalist
+£22.26
£459.65
Hairdresser
-£49.40
£456.50
Nurses and firefighters among the jobs that will pay the most for car insurance in 2023
While chefs were found to be paying the most for car insurance at an average cost of £474.08, emergency workers like nurses and firefighters were also among the worst off.
Firefighters and nurses were placed third and fourth respectively, paying around £473.33 and £459.56 respectively.
Firefighters, sales assistants and journalists see the biggest rise in car insurance bills
Among the jobs with the highest rise in premiums were firefighters, journalists and sales assistants.
Firefighters saw costs rise by £44.67 while sales assistants and journalists saw rises of £25.31 and £22.26.
10 job titles that pay the highest insurance bills for EV motors in 2023
The jobs with the highest insurance bills for electric vehicles and prices compared to diesel and petrol drivers are as follows:
GP
£690.88
+£250.36
Doctor
£674.40
+£233.88
Midwife
£657.52
+£215.61
Chef
£657.17
+£183.09
Social Worker
£655.68
+£181.54
Hairdresser
£646.36
+£189.86
Dentist
£641.51
+£231.28
Nurse
£638.25
+£178.60
Counsellor
£638.06
+£202.79
Physiotherapist
£625.96
+ £197.16
EV drivers to pay around £74 more per year compared to petrol and diesel drivers
The experts also found that EV drivers will pay around £74 more per year on insurance compared to diesel and petrol motorists.
It was also found that GPs, doctors and midwives will pay £250.36, £233.88 and £215.61 more compared to those not driving EV vehicles.
