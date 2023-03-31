However, fans should not get their hopes up too high as the second series will be the teen drama's last.

The show, which follows the antics of privately educated New York kids, was commissioned as a joint production between the BBC and HBO Max.

Fans of the programme were left upset when the show was originally announced to be axed but will be able to enjoy one last series on BBC One.

Alert: Gossip Girl has been cancelled after two seasons #GossipGirl pic.twitter.com/b81yyr0YV5 — Gossip Girl Reboot (@gossipgirlfile) January 24, 2023

In a statement from HBO Max, the company said of the cancellation: “We are very grateful to showrunner/executive producer Joshua Safran, and executive producers Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz for bringing us back to the Upper East Side and all the scandals at Constance Billard.

“Although we are not moving forward with a third season of Gossip Girl, we thank them for the enticing love triangles, calculated backstabbing and impeccable fashion this series brought to a new audience.”

Gossip Girl reboot series plot stirs controversy among fans

However, the 2021 reboot was not without some controversy with The Sun reporting that many fans were left uneasy by sex scenes between a teacher and his student.

One viewer said the romance was "f***ing disgusting" and asked the show to stop romanticizing such relations.

In the controversial plotline, Max (played by Thomas Doherty) had been trying to get his teacher Rafa (Jason Gotay) to sleep with him.

The original Gossip Girl series premiered in 2007 and was a major hit.

The show ran for an impressive six seasons before ending in 2012. A reboot was released in 2021 with the show soon to be cancelled after the next series.

When is the final series of Gossip Girl airing on BBC One?





The final series of the Gossip Girl will, according to reports, air on April 11, 2023, from 11:05 pm on BBC One.