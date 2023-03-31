From the runny eggs, the crispy bacon and the crunchy toast to the black pudding, hash browns, mushrooms, and tomatoes, there is something for everyone.

It is an integral part of British food culture.

But the English Breakfast Society are campaigning for a change to the classic breakfast dish, calling for the hash brown to be replaced with another British alternative.

The Hash Brown Army may outnumber us, but we fight for a just cause, to give the people of our Kingdom bubble & squeak, a tastier, and more authentically British potato cake. Join us in our quest to restore the authenticity of our English breakfast tradition. #BringBackTheBubble https://t.co/I0ul6TayIf — English Breakfast Society (@FryUpSociety) March 30, 2023

On Twitter, the English Breakfast Society, said: "The Hash Brown Army may outnumber us, but we fight for a just cause, to give people of our Kingdom bubble and squeak, a tastier, and more authentically British potato cake.

"Join us in our quest to restore the authenticity of our English Breakfast tradition."

Public opinion company, YouGov, conducted a survey asking people what would be included in their "ideal" full English breakfast.

The survey showed bacon was the most popular item of a full English with 89% of people saying it would be included in their ideal dish, followed closely by sausage (83%).

Around 60% of people said they would include hash browns.

YouGov, on Twitter, said: "The English Breakfast Society has said that hash browns do not belong on a Full English.

"They've got some convincing to do, given that 60% say hash browns would feature on their 'ideal' Full English."

'Bring back the bubble' debate divides opinion on GMB

Controversial news this morning: there are calls for hash browns to be banished from the full English.



The English Breakfast Society is supporting a return to bubble & squeak.



Is this the end of the hashbrown? Or would you get rid of something else instead? pic.twitter.com/eOLklkg0Es — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 31, 2023

Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter, Charlotte Hawkins, explained the reasoning behind the Engish Breakfast Society's call to ban the hash brown on the show earlier.

Hawkins said it was because the society didn't think "it soaked up enough of the juices".

The "bring back the bubble" debate divided opinion on GMB.

Hawkins said: "If I was going to lose something, I would lose the black pudding."

Ben Shephard added: "I'm not a fan (of hash browns).

"I would rather have a bubble and squeak."

While, Laura Tobin said: "I love a hash brown, I might just duck to the canteen and grab one.

"I like a hash brown sandwich."