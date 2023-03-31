Who doesn't love a full English Breakfast?

From the runny eggs, the crispy bacon and the crunchy toast to the black pudding, hash browns, mushrooms, and tomatoes, there is something for everyone.

It is an integral part of British food culture. 

But the English Breakfast Society are campaigning for a change to the classic breakfast dish, calling for the hash brown to be replaced with another British alternative.

On Twitter, the English Breakfast Society, said: "The Hash Brown Army may outnumber us, but we fight for a just cause, to give people of our Kingdom bubble and squeak, a tastier, and more authentically British potato cake. 

"Join us in our quest to restore the authenticity of our English Breakfast tradition."

Public opinion company, YouGov, conducted a survey asking people what would be included in their "ideal" full English breakfast

The survey showed bacon was the most popular item of a full English with 89% of people saying it would be included in their ideal dish, followed closely by sausage (83%).

Around 60% of people said they would include hash browns.

YouGov, on Twitter, said: "The English Breakfast Society has said that hash browns do not belong on a Full English.

"They've got some convincing to do, given that 60% say hash browns would feature on their 'ideal' Full English."

'Bring back the bubble' debate divides opinion on GMB

Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter, Charlotte Hawkins, explained the reasoning behind the Engish Breakfast Society's call to ban the hash brown on the show earlier.

Hawkins said it was because the society didn't think "it soaked up enough of the juices".

The "bring back the bubble" debate divided opinion on GMB. 

Hawkins said: "If I was going to lose something, I would lose the black pudding."

Ben Shephard added: "I'm not a fan (of hash browns).

"I would rather have a bubble and squeak."

While, Laura Tobin said: "I love a hash brown, I might just duck to the canteen and grab one. 

"I like a hash brown sandwich."