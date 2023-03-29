Joel Dommett will take over from Alison Hammond who replaced regular presenter, Phillip Schofield, on Monday while he takes a week off from the show.

ITV revealed Dommett, known for multiple television presenting roles including on The Masked Singer, would be joining Willoughby on This Morning today and tomorrow.

This Morning, on Twitter, said: "Join Holly Willoughby and guest presenter Joel Dommett, this Wednesday and Thursday on This Morning."

Fans have taken to social media following the announcement to express their excitement at seeing Dommett on This Morning.

One fan said: "Love Joel, looking forward to seeing him."

Another added: "I like different people doing it, makes a nice change. Looking forward to seeing Joel present.

"Holly and Alison good too."

Hammond, who was recently announced as the new Great British Bake Off co-host, usually fronts the show with former X Factor presenter Dermot O'Leary on Fridays.

However, in Schofield's absence she has taken on the co-hosting role with Willoughby on Monday and Tuesday this week.