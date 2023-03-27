The 64-year-old singer told hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley she was “shocked and scared” after being told by her doctor that her cancer has spread to her brain.

In 2020, she revealed the disease had returned for the third time since 2005 after being diagnosed with liver cancer.

Linda, who is part of Irish girl band The Nolans with her sisters, revealed that she will be using a wheelchair and is moving in with her sister Denise due to having issues with her balance.

She told Good Morning Britain: “Unfortunately, sadly for me, my cancer has now spread to my brain, and which I only found out on Monday.

“And that’s obviously very frightening because there isn’t much out there for brain cancer at the moment, apart from radiotherapy, which I’m going to be having.

“But there is a new drug that’s been in use for a year, for brain cancer, and they’re going to try me on that as a (chemotherapy) drug with some other treatment.”

The Celebrity Big Brother star and Loose Women panellist added that she is “not giving up” and is remaining “positive” about the future.

In the interview, she said: “I’m (going to) lose my hair again for the fourth time. So my sister said ‘at least you’ve got some nice wigs out of it.’”

She continued: “We’re getting everything and (I’ve) bought a wheelchair, we’re getting stuff ready for the inevitable. Really scary, scary trip to be on, this one.”

Linda said she thought there was an issue with her spine before she was told about her new diagnosis.

She explained: “So it was a shock in that effect because… you immediately think… (it is) the start of a long and winding road, but the hope is that (there is) this new drug, they’re hailing it as a wonder drug.

“The hope is that it will do wonders for me, please God.”