The major broadcaster is reportedly set to commission another winter series, which is filmed in South Africa, following the end of the second season earlier this month.

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were revealed as this year's winners with 44% of the vote, taking home the £50,000 prize.

The announcement follows speculation about the future of the dating show with sources reporting that the programme was receiving fewer applications for its upcoming series.

It comes after the show's producers introduced a new rule that has stopped friends and family from building the social media presence of the contestants while they are on the show.

However, it seems that Love Island fans can now rest easy with Maya Jama set to return for both a summer series in Majorca and a 2024 winter show.

A source told The Sun: "Maya has more than proved her worth as the presenter of Love Island and while the ratings for this winter series weren’t the best – she came out on top.

"Love Island have already informed the owners of the £1.2million villa in South Africa that they want to return there at the end of this year ahead of the winter 2024 show...

"With Maya at the helm for the summer series, ITV think she will only increase its popularity which they think will carry onto the next winter edition.

"Maya was crowned the winner of Love Island when her debut episode aired and ITV think she will only continue to make TV gold for them."

Love Island 2023 applications are open

Applications for Love Island's 2023 summer series are now open.

You can submit your application via the ITV website.

You need to be 18 or over and terms and conditions apply.

Sharing the application form, ITV said: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love!

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island".