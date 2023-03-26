Previously, the show had been on the air for 11 years and was hosted by Noal Edmonds from 2005.

However, the show is set to be picked up by ITV with Stephen Mulhern to host the programme made famous for its red boxes and cash prizes ranging from 1p to £250,000.

Stephen Mulhern 'beyond excited' for new series of Deal Or No Deal on ITV

Speaking of the revival, Stephen Mulhern, who stars in other shows like Saturday Night Takeaway and Catchphrase, said: “Wow what an opportunity, I’m beyond excited to be hosting the brand-new series.

“I’ve always been such a huge fan of the show, so much so, I’ve been practising at home with small cereal boxes!

(PA) Stephen Mulhern is to host the new series of Deal Or No Deal (Image: PA)

“It looks so simple but it’s an incredibly compelling game for both those playing and the viewers watching at home.

“It’s one of the greatest shows of all time and to be the new host is an honour. I can’t wait to get started.”

How to apply as a contestant on Deal Or No Deal revival

Casting for the new series of Deal Or No Deal is now open on the show's website with the closing date set for May 12, 2023.

'Deal or No Deal is such an iconic format' says ITV chiefs

Despite the new channel and host, the show will still see contestants face 22 boxes containing different amounts of money.

The banker, whose identity was kept secret in the original show, will try and tempt them into accepting cash exchanges for what might be in the box.

Ahead of the show’s return on ITV, the broadcaster’s head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe said: “Deal or No Deal is such an iconic format and we are delighted that it will be joining the ITV family.

“Stephen’s infectious warmth and wit mixed with his natural rapport with members of the public is the perfect combination for this much-loved TV series.”

While joint managing director of Remarkable Entertainment Tamara Gilder added: “We are thrilled to be bringing Deal Or No Deal back.

“It’s an iconic format but now on a new channel with a new, fantastic host.

“We also have a new Banker, but I’m afraid they’re even more awful than the last one.”