Popular presenting duo Ant and Dec have revealed the official line-up for an all-star edition of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.
The new series, which will be hosted in South Africa is set to contain a full star-studded cast with TV personalities and musicians from previous seasons in the mix.
The pair announced the line-up on the hugely popular Saturday Night Takeaway on ITV1.
This comes as Ant and Dec teased the news on Twitter in a video to fans telling them what they had to look forward to on tonight's show.
👀⭐️ #SaturdayNightTakeaway https://t.co/X29zb48bqX— antanddec (@antanddec) March 25, 2023
In the video, Ant loudly exclaimed: "We will be announcing the line-up for I'm A Celeb... South Africa!"
Previously in another video to fans on social media, they teased the big announcement with Ant saying: "Hi everybody, we've got a very special announcement!" before Dec jumped in to say: "Tomorrow".
Ant replied: "What?" to which Dec responded: "We're going to do the announcement tomorrow."
Ant hit back: "Ah, just do it now, I hate tension!"
The pair then gave a clue to fans by lifting up a gold star, one of the items contestants must obtain to win challenges in the jungle.
Ant and Dec announce I'm A Celeb... South Africa line-up on Saturday Night Takeaway
The pair finally announced the news on this weekend's instalment of Saturday Night Takeaway ahead of an I'm A Celeb version of Read My Lips.
They told the audience that some of the most popular faces to compete on the show would be returning for an all-star version of the popular reality show.
The show will be set in South Africa in a new series called I'm A Celeb... South Africa.
We’re off to South Africa! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ikgQY03O6j— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) March 25, 2023
What is the full line-up for I'm A Celeb... South Africa?
Here is the full line-up as revealed by Ant and Dec:
- Paul Burrell
- Carol Vorderman
- Jordan Banjo
- Shaun Ryder
- Helen Flanagan
- Fatima Whitbread
- Phil Tufnell
- Amir Khan
- Janice Dickinson
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here will return to ITV in a new all-star special at the end of April.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here