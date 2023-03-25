The new series, which will be hosted in South Africa is set to contain a full star-studded cast with TV personalities and musicians from previous seasons in the mix.

The pair announced the line-up on the hugely popular Saturday Night Takeaway on ITV1.

This comes as Ant and Dec teased the news on Twitter in a video to fans telling them what they had to look forward to on tonight's show.

In the video, Ant loudly exclaimed: "We will be announcing the line-up for I'm A Celeb... South Africa!"

Previously in another video to fans on social media, they teased the big announcement with Ant saying: "Hi everybody, we've got a very special announcement!" before Dec jumped in to say: "Tomorrow".

Ant replied: "What?" to which Dec responded: "We're going to do the announcement tomorrow."

Ant hit back: "Ah, just do it now, I hate tension!"

The pair then gave a clue to fans by lifting up a gold star, one of the items contestants must obtain to win challenges in the jungle.

The pair finally announced the news on this weekend's instalment of Saturday Night Takeaway ahead of an I'm A Celeb version of Read My Lips.

They told the audience that some of the most popular faces to compete on the show would be returning for an all-star version of the popular reality show.

The show will be set in South Africa in a new series called I'm A Celeb... South Africa.

What is the full line-up for I'm A Celeb... South Africa?





Here is the full line-up as revealed by Ant and Dec:

Paul Burrell

Carol Vorderman

Jordan Banjo

Shaun Ryder

Helen Flanagan

Fatima Whitbread

Phil Tufnell

Amir Khan

Janice Dickinson

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here will return to ITV in a new all-star special at the end of April.