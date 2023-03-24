The bakery chain has announced it is adding two new cinnamon-flavoured coffees to its selection.

Meanwhile two seasonal sweet treats - an Easter bun and Bunny biscuit - will also be making an exciting return.

Here's everything coming to Greggs and when you can enjoy the Easter offerings.

Reasons to visit the UK:

⚪️

⚪️

⚪️

🔘 Greggs — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) March 17, 2023

What's coming to Greggs this Easter?





Speaking about the new Easter menu, a Greggs spokesperson said: " The two new cinnamon flavoured coffees will offer Greggs customers even more choice when they’re looking for a warming pick me up, whether that’s as part of their morning breakfast deal or an afternoon treat.

"Meanwhile, the on-the go retailer is egg-cited to announce the return of two sweet menu items, the Easter Bun and Bunny Biscuit and a new sweet addition with the launch of the Easter Chocolate Cake Bar, available in selected shops only.

"Hopping onto the menu for a limited-time only, these make for a match made in heaven with the new cinnamon flavoured coffees.

Cinnamon Swirl Latte

A Cinnamon Swirl Latte and a Cinnamon Flat White have joined the menu at Greggs. ( Greggs) (Image: Greggs)

Made with freshly ground Fairtrade coffee beans, Greggs describes its Cinnamon Swirl Latte as a blend of "just the right amount of sugar, spice and all things nice."

It is topped with steamed and lightly frothed milk then finished off with a dusting of cinnamon-flavoured sugar.

It is available from £2.40 at Greggs stores nationwide.

Cinnamon Flat White

Greggs customers ,can enjoy two cinnamon flavoured coffees in its new menu offerings. ( Greggs) (Image: Greggs)

Greggs has told customers who are fans of their original Flat White that they will love its cinnamon spin-off.

You can get yours from £2.40 from Greggs shops across the country or by ordering via Click + Collect through the Greggs App or website now.

Easter Buns

Easter Buns and Bunny Biscuits are also returning to Greggs Easter menu. ( Greggs) (Image: Greggs)

Get into the Easter spirit with the return of this sweet seasonal favourite.

Greggs Easter Buns are made with vanilla sponge and feature a classic Easter fondant icing decoration.

Pick yours up with prices starting from £1.05 per bun.

Bunny Biscuit

Greggs Easter menu is available nationwide now. ( Greggs) (Image: Greggs)

Greggs Bunny Biscuits are also back for Easter and are available at stores up and down the country.

The Easter treat is made from crunchy chocolate flavour biscuit, covered in milk chocolate and hand finished with icing.

The bunny is yours for £1.10 per biscuit.

The four new menu items are available in Greggs nationwide and the Easter Chocolate Cake Bar can be purchased from selected stores.