In 2011 the prize of the show changed from working under Lord Sugar to getting a £250,000 investment from him to start their own business.

Through that, some winners of the show have been more successful than others.

Research conducted by UK financial services provider CMC Markets has used the latest financial reports from Endole to discover the latest report of net assets in each of The Apprentice winners’ businesses.

Ahead of the 2023 series finale, here are the winners who have made the most out of their prize-winning investment.

Lord Alan Sugar has invested £250,000 into the businesses of The Apprentice winners since 2011 (Image: PA)

Who are the most successful winners of The Apprentice?





Ricky Martin, who won the eighth series of the show in 2012, received a £250,000 investment in his recruitment company Hyper Recruitment Solutions from Lord Sugar.

The company now has net assets of £2.26 million, making him the most successful winner so far.

Meanwhile, Series 7 winner Tom Pellereau is in second place, with his beauty business Stylideas boasting net assets of £1.37 million.

In third place is series 9 winner Dr Leah Totton, whose chain of cosmetic procedure clinics exhibits net assets of £664,490.

Fourth place goes to series 12 winner Alana Spencer, whose handmade cakes and chocolates business Ridiculously Rich by Alana detailed £494,740 in net assets in the company’s latest report.

The fifth-best winner is series 10 champion Mark Wright who started Climb Online, a digital marketing agency.

It has £471,940 in net assets according to its latest report.

The Apprentice 2023 final airs at 9 pm on Thursday, March 23 on BBC One.