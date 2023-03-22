This comes as other locations such as the stores in Birmingham and Oxford Street East enjoy cafes already open to the public.

With the success of these, the brands have moved forward in their plans to see this partnership go further.

The two brands are not shy about working together with Primark stocking Greggs merchandise for die-hard sausage roll and steak bake fans across the country.

This fashionable range includes hats, hoodies, t-shirts and sausage roll socks and underwear.

Last year, the pair even revealed festive-themed items for fans to wear.

Tony Rowson, property director at Greggs, said: “We’re thrilled with the success of our partnership with Primark to date – ranging from three iconic fashion collections to now three brilliant ‘Tasty by Greggs’ cafes.

"We’re constantly on the lookout for new ways to inspire and excite our customers and we’re looking forward to extending our partnership to new locations later this year.”

What Primark stores are opening Greggs cafes in 2023?





Here is the list of locations confirmed to receive a Greggs cafe this year:

Newcastle (Today, March 22)

Bristol (May)

Liverpool (June)

Leeds (June)

Greggs, which has been in operation since 1939, reported a jump in sales in 2022.

Sales are up from £1.2 billion in 2021 to £1.5bn in 2022, marking an upward trend for the brand.

With this success, Greggs is expanding its opening hours, opening new stores and is set to trial a drive-thru service for those on the move.

Greggs has announced that it will open 150 new stores across the UK this year, saying there is a "clear opportunity" to have more than 3,000 locations.

The chain already has around 2,330 stores after opening a record 186 shops last year while closing 39.