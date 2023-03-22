That’s why Johnson’s Baby and Aveeno Baby have teamed up with fuel poverty charity, Fuel Bank Foundation and Sainsbury’s to help families protect bath time.

Together, they are launching their ‘buy a bottle, give a warm bath’ campaign, which will help 100,000 families keep bath time priceless as a portion of each sale of selected Johnson’s Baby and Aveeno Baby products sold between March 22 and April 11 will be donated to Fuel Bank Foundation.

The 'buy a bottle, give a warm bath' campaign was launched today (Image: Johnson & Johnson)

The running cost of bath time

Research by Johnson’s Baby and Aveeno Baby shows out of 1,374 adults, over half of UK parents, (54 per cent) have sacrificed their own bath or shower to bathe their children due to rising energy costs.

Two-thirds (66 per cent) of parents confirm it is more important for their child to have a hot bath instead of themselves.

Jo Charles from Johnson’s Baby and Aveeno Baby, said: “We know that bath time is an essential part of a family's everyday routine, especially with smaller children. Bath time is also a wonderful bonding time for families, helping everyone to prepare for a good night’s sleep.

“Our research shows when bath time is missed, the routine is disrupted and children can find it harder to settle.

“This can create a knock-on affect [sic] for the whole family, causing stress and anxiety for parents who are already juggling the trials and tribulations of parenthood.

“We are teaming up with the Fuel Bank Foundation and Sainsbury's help protect the UK’s bath time and help keep every parent in their all-important everyday routines.”

What is the Fuel Bank Foundation?

The Fuel Bank Foundation is a cause committed to helping homes in fuel crisis with financial support and practical advice.

Demands for their service have been at an all-time high in the past year.

In fact, they issued nearly four times as many fuel vouchers in 2022 as they had done the previous year, helping 225,000 people including 96,000 children.

According to its own research 78% of people ration heating and hot water at least once a week.

Matthew Cole, CEO of the Fuel Bank Foundation, said: “Johnson & Johnson’s research reflects what we are seeing and hearing at our Fuel Bank centres across the UK.

“Parents genuinely fear not being able to do the everyday things, like giving their baby a warm bath before bed, just because they don’t have the money to top up their prepayment meter.

A portion of each sale of selected Johnson’s Baby and Aveeno Baby products sold between March 22 and April 11 will be donated to Fuel Bank Foundation (Image: Johnson & Johnson)

“The amazing support of Johnson & Johnson will enable Fuel Bank Foundation to provide warm baths and snuggly towels to parents and babies up and down the country, who otherwise would go without.”

Johnson’s Baby products that qualify for the campaign are: Shampoo, Top-to-Toe Wash (500ml & 1L), Bath, Lotion & Oil (500ml) and Washcloths.

Aveeno Baby products include: Calming Comfort, Daily Care Lotion (250ml) and Daily Care Hair & Body Wash.

Johnson & Johnson Limited will donate 50p to Fuel Bank Foundation per applicable product sold in UK Sainsbury’s stores and online between March 22 and April 11.

