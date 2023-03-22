Every year, it’s no secret shoppers get excited seeing the latest seasonal food that’s trending on social media, from the most luxurious Easter eggs to the newest quirky bakery inventions.

Over the last few years, traditional hot cross buns have been accompanied by new flavours on supermarket shelves and this year it appears even more varieties will be available to try this Easter.

For those with a sweet tooth, Sainsbury’s lemon curd and white chocolate hot cross buns could be one to try or for a savoury option, you might want to take a trip to M&S for a hot cross bun in the form of a BLT.

We have put together a selection of this years hot cross buns to try in shops this Easter, as reported by British Baker.

Hot cross buns revealed for Easter 2023

M&S

First up, we’re introducing the Hot Cross Bun BLT, consisting of a cheddar cheese and red Leicester hot cross bun filled with Beechwood smoked maple cured British bacon, semi-dried tomatoes, lettuce, and smoky mayo – available for £4.75 for a pack of four.

Other sweeter options from M&S include Luxury Hot Cross Buns and Extremely Chocolatey Hot Cross Buns - all priced at £1.90.

The retailer has also brought out new Banoffee Hot Cross Buns, filled with salted caramel fudge, made with banana puree and topped with a bun glaze.

Sainsbury’s

A total of three new flavours has been released by Sainsbury’s this year including Lemon Curd & White Chocolate, Blueberry & Cardamom, and Cheese, Tomato & Oregano.

British Baker have said the Lemon Curd & White Chocolate buns, which are made with sourdough starter, are currant-free and filled with pockets of lemon curd.

Alternatively, the blueberry flavour is packed with dried currants and blueberries with a hint of cardamom.

Other varieties which are available at Sainsbury’s are Triple Chocolate, Free From Caramel & Chocolate, Chocolate & Salted Caramel, Apple & Cinnamon and Triple Berry hot cross buns.

Waitrose

If you avoid hot cross buns infused with anything sweet, then the West Country Mature Cheddar & Stout Hot Cross Buns at Waitrose could be one for you - made with sourdough starter, a West Country mature cheddar, a splash of stout and a pinch of cracked black pepper.

Waitrose says the buns are delicious toasted with salted butter or for an indulging breakfast, great filled with bacon, a poached egg and hollandaise sauce.

Their Luxury Hot Cross Buns are made with sourdough starter, butter, cream, and speckled with sultanas - soaked in Earl Grey tea and orange zest.

The supermarket ranges of hot cross buns are more exciting every year (Image: Canva)

Asda

Asda are certainly feeling fruity this Easter as they have created three new sweet flavoured hot cross buns.

They include the Lemon & White Chocolate Hot Cross Buns, Blueberry Hot Cross Buns and Apple & Cinnamon.

Moving over to their savoury product of the season, they have introduced a Cheese & Black Pepper bun - Asda says to serve them toasted with butter for dipping in soup.

The hot cross buns are part of the Extra Special collection and cost £1.60 for a pack of four.

The free-from options include Chilli & Cheddar Alternative Hot Cross Buns and Choc Chip Hot Cross Buns.

Tesco

The new Finest Red Velvet Hot Cross Buns are made with soft cream cheese infused into the dough and scattered with white and dark chocolate chips throughout - priced at £1.60 for a pack of four.

Other flavoured hot cross buns which can be found on the bakery shelves in Tesco are St Clements, Salted Caramel & Chocolate and Apple & Cinnamon.

They have also released a Hot Cross Bun Bread & Butter Pudding – featuring spiced, buttery, hot cross buns packed with orange-soaked sultanas and currents that are baked in a smooth, creamy Madagascan vanilla flavoured custard.

Morrisons

As part of Morrisons' own range, The Best, the supermarket has launched its traditional flavours – including Extra Fruity, Lemon Drizzle, Apple & Cinnamon and Double Chocolate which are all priced at £1.25 for a pack of four.