The show has been described as one of the most beloved shows on UK television with it running from 2012 to 2016 before returning in 2020.

Anne Reid, the leading star of Last Tango In Halifax appeared on Good Morning Britain this morning to confirm the news.

GMB presenter Ed Balls was desperate to know if there would be another series but was left disappointed when it was revealed it was being axed.

(PA) Last Tangle In Halifax is to be axed by the BBC (Image: PA)

Reid told fans of the BBC drama: "A Christmas special would be nice, we wouldn’t do another series."

What is BBC One's Last Tango in Halifax about?





Last Tango in Halifax on BBC One follows an elderly couple called Celia and Alan as they marry after reuniting as pensioners.

Their daughters Caroline and Gillian are also present and played by Nicola Walker and Sarah Lancashire.

Season five of the popular show aired in 2020 with a delay in the drama returning being pinned on writer Sally Wainwright not having the time to work on the show.

Wainwright is also known for being the writer of the well-known Yorkshire crime drama Happy Valley.

The last series of the show saw Alan and Celia seven years into their marriage with the couple moving into a lovely bungalow with stunning views of Calder Valley.

However, Alan's unexpected supermarket job brought an unexpected challenge in the form of a wild local lad.