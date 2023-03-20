The app has been given a brand-new update as the countdown begins for the next Eurovision Song Contest grand final hosted in Liverpool on May 13.

This year's UK entry was recently revealed as singer-songwriter Mae Muller who will be singing ‘I wrote a Song’.

The Eurovision app has had a big new update ✨



🔵 Rank the songs and share your Top 10

🟡 All the latest news, videos and photos

🔵 Cast your vote during the live shows

🟡 Cheer for your favourites as they perform



iOS: https://t.co/Iff8JziJGP



Android: https://t.co/43KAuH1ChC pic.twitter.com/DwgXne5Fhn — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) March 19, 2023

After the victory of Kalush Orchestra in Turin, Ukraine should traditionally host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, but due to Russia's invasion of the country, the contest cannot be held in Ukraine. Instead, the BBC will host Eurovision 2023 in the United Kingdom.

What’s new for the Eurovision app in 2023?

For the first time ever, you can create your Eurovision top 10 in-app and share your favourite songs with the world.

You can also access all the latest news, videos and photos, cast your vote during the live shows and cheer for your favourites as they perform.

During the live shows, the app becomes a second screen with continuous live updates during the show.

The Eurovision 2023 Collection is out NOW!



🛍️ Available to buy here: https://t.co/OO73BAHkMz pic.twitter.com/jMYTP8At1j — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) March 17, 2023

How to vote in the Eurovision Song Contest

In the grand finale, viewers from all participating countries will be invited to vote for their favourite songs.

You can vote over the phone, by text or via the Eurovision app which you can download on iOS and Android devices.

The app is also the easiest way to cast your vote and decide who wins the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

People can vote up to 20 times but not for their own country.

The outcome of the final vote is determined by a jury of music industry professionals and viewers, each making a 50 per cent contribution.