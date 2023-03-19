New research from Tesco has revealed the top little thrills of everyday life, with finding money in a pocket ranked first among the nation's favourite.

Amidst the current climate, other money-saving thrills also feature highly on the list including noticing that a favourite product is on special offer (27 per cent), getting a surprise bonus or tip (24 per cent), and paying an entire shopping bill using vouchers or loyalty points (27 per cent).

Paying your shopping bill using vouchers earned through loyalty points is a popular small joy in the UK (Image: Canva)

Other popular everyday little wins include snuggling into a bed with fresh sheets (34 per cent), receiving an unexpected gift (33 per cent), being told ‘I love you’ (25 per cent), and getting a free upgrade on a flight or hotel (25 per cent).

The research which surveyed 2,000 UK adults marks the launch of Tesco’s new Clubcard Prices advertising campaign – the full list of the nation’s top 50 little thrills of everyday life can be found here.

The nation's top 15 little thrills of everyday life

Unexpectedly finding money in a pocket – 35 per cent The sun shining when you wake up in the morning – 35 per cent Snuggling into bed after putting fresh sheets on it – 34 per cent Receiving a gift that you weren’t expecting – 33 per cent Getting praise for something – 28 per cent Paying your shopping bill using vouchers earned through loyalty points – 27 per cent Seeing that a favourite product is on special offer – 27 per cent Finding a parking space right outside the place you want go in – 27 per cent Someone saying ‘I love you’- 25 per cent Being cooked a meal – 25 per cent Getting a free upgrade at a hotel or on a flight – 25 per cent Getting an unexpected bonus / tip – 24 per cent Getting a compliment from a stranger – 24 per cent When a traffic light turns green just as you approach it – per cent Car passing its MOT – 24 per cent

The data reveals that UK adults experience three everyday thrills each week on average, equating to 156 over the course of a year.

In addition, the buzz of excitement from these mini moments lasts around 11 minutes on average for most people.