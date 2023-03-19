From your car passing its yearly MOT, to waking up to sunny skies and watching the total drop at the till when using a loyalty card – what are your little thrills in life?
New research from Tesco has revealed the top little thrills of everyday life, with finding money in a pocket ranked first among the nation's favourite.
Amidst the current climate, other money-saving thrills also feature highly on the list including noticing that a favourite product is on special offer (27 per cent), getting a surprise bonus or tip (24 per cent), and paying an entire shopping bill using vouchers or loyalty points (27 per cent).
Other popular everyday little wins include snuggling into a bed with fresh sheets (34 per cent), receiving an unexpected gift (33 per cent), being told ‘I love you’ (25 per cent), and getting a free upgrade on a flight or hotel (25 per cent).
The research which surveyed 2,000 UK adults marks the launch of Tesco’s new Clubcard Prices advertising campaign – the full list of the nation’s top 50 little thrills of everyday life can be found here.
The nation's top 15 little thrills of everyday life
- Unexpectedly finding money in a pocket – 35 per cent
- The sun shining when you wake up in the morning – 35 per cent
- Snuggling into bed after putting fresh sheets on it – 34 per cent
- Receiving a gift that you weren’t expecting – 33 per cent
- Getting praise for something – 28 per cent
- Paying your shopping bill using vouchers earned through loyalty points – 27 per cent
- Seeing that a favourite product is on special offer – 27 per cent
- Finding a parking space right outside the place you want go in – 27 per cent
- Someone saying ‘I love you’- 25 per cent
- Being cooked a meal – 25 per cent
- Getting a free upgrade at a hotel or on a flight – 25 per cent
- Getting an unexpected bonus / tip – 24 per cent
- Getting a compliment from a stranger – 24 per cent
- When a traffic light turns green just as you approach it – per cent
- Car passing its MOT – 24 per cent
The data reveals that UK adults experience three everyday thrills each week on average, equating to 156 over the course of a year.
In addition, the buzz of excitement from these mini moments lasts around 11 minutes on average for most people.
