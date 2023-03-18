The show’s start time has been altered as two Six Nations matches will be screened across ITV channels beginning with France v Wales at 1.55 pm followed by Ireland v England at 4.30 pm.

The Saturday night prime-time TV programme usually starts at 7 pm and is normally followed by the Jonathan Ross Show and singing show Starstruck - providing hours of weekend television.

What's in the Show Show, I hear you ask? Well, @Lorraine mainly... but not really 😆



See you tonight at the slightly later time of 7:15pm #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/LAFg1u4ciE — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 18, 2023

What time will Saturday Night Takeaway start tonight?





Tonight (March 18) the show will air at the later time of 7.15 pm and wrap up at 8.45 pm, reports The Mirror.

North East legends Ant and Dec are expected to host Hollywood actress Toni Collette as this week's guest announcer.

Singalong Live is expected to return as well as another episode of drama Murder at Bigwig Manor.

There is also a 'Get Out Of Me Ear' hidden camera stunt starring Joe Wicks, who leaves a workman at his home nervous as he munches a whole cauliflower while cackling about brain-eating zombies.

Singer Jake Shears will play out the programme in the End of the Show Show.