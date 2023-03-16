Big Night Of Musicals is back this spring for a 90-minute-long tribute to musical theatre, featuring the cast from Hamilton, The Bodyguard, Matilda and so many more.

It celebrates the support National Lottery players have given to art projects including the 2,000 theatres which were supported through the recent covid crisis.

As more details have been released, we have put together all the information you need to know about one of TV’s biggest nights of entertainment, from when it will be broadcast, who is performing and how to watch.

Our UK Tour Queens absolutely SLAYED last night’s performance at the National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals! 😆👑 The programme will be broadcast on the BBC this Spring 💜 #RedCarpetRoyalty #BigNightOfMusicals #UKTour pic.twitter.com/SqbFWiRhrR — SIX 👑 (@sixthemusical) February 28, 2023

What is Big Night Of Musicals?





The Big Night Of Musicals is a huge compilation of some of the biggest theatre shows – all performing in one night, on one stage.

For the second year running, the musical extravaganza was staged by The National Lottery at the AO Arena, Manchester and filmed in February this year.

Hosted by comedian, presenter and singer Jason Manford, the arena viewers at home will enjoy performances from some of the bestselling West End Musicals and touring shows.

When is Big Night Of Musicals on TV?





The BBC’s Big Night Of Musicals will be broadcasted on Saturday, March 25 on BBC One from 7.50pm.

In addition to this, on Sunday, March 26, musical stage stars Layton Williams and Samantha Barks will present a two-hour radio show on BBC Radio 2 with more content from the night.

WE'LL BE MAKING HEADLINES AT THE BIG NIGHT OF MUSICALS!📰



Our NEWSIES will perform at The Big Night of Musicals on Monday 27 February, at the AO Arena in Manchester!

You can grab your tickets from Thu 26 Jan at 10am. pic.twitter.com/vgqODwMpsZ — Newsies (@newsies_uk) January 25, 2023

Who is performing on Big Night Of Musicals?





The show will include the full cast of the hit musical Hamilton, while Helen George from Call The Midwife will feature in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I.

Michael Ball's performance from Aspects of Love will be shown, ahead of the eagerly anticipated West End revival, reports What’s On Stage.

The casts of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda, We Will Rock You, Disney’s Newsies, Six, Ain’t Too Proud, Shrek and Mamma Mia! will also be broadcast, with Les Misérables, The Bodyguard, and Wicked completing the lineup.

Jason Manford said: "I’m thrilled to be back hosting The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals for another year.

"It was incredible to see so many amazing shows under one roof last year, and with 13 completely different shows set to perform this year, it’s guaranteed to be another cracker of a night!”