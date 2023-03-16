The BAFTA-winning show on Channel 4 features celebrities who are tasked with completing a set of challenges.

The new children-orientated show will use the same format but include young people aged 9-11, bringing a new slant to the energetic gameshow.

Speaking of Junior Taskmaster, comedian, musician and show creator, Alex Horne, said: "I've watched many, many comedians flounder when given simple instructions over the past few years and I fully expect the competitors in Junior Taskmaster to be both more competent and just as funny.

"For that series, I will be handing over my assistant's clipboard to someone equally as efficient and persistent as myself because I have a lot more admin to do with six further handfuls of supposedly talented adults. I live for bureaucracy so this is all excellent news."

Taskmaster star Greg Davies 'delighted' to 'return to test the intelligence of comedians'





fellow Taskmaster star, Greg Davies, who also starred in the Inbetweeners, added: "My long-term contempt for young people is a matter of record but other people here at Taskmaster HQ seem convinced that they have merit.

"I am thrilled that two new team members are putting this questionable hypothesis to the test and will take on the challenge of corralling and assessing them on television. I will be watching closely to ensure standards are met."

Of the original show being renewed for a further six seasons, Davies said: "I am also delighted that Alex and I return to test the intelligence of comedians in the most scientific of ways. I’ll be pretty angry. It’s not even an act anymore.”

This places Taskmaster on a similar footing to other gameshows and competitions like Bake Off, MasterChef and Eurovision.

The new show was proposed because of the original Taskmaster's popularity with young people as well as how much of a hit the format has been in schools across the country.

Taskmaster also has a number of spin-offs in other countries like Australia, Finland and the United States.

Taskmaster will return on Channel 4 for its 15th series with well-known names like Frankie Boyle and Mae Martin set to take part.

Junior Taskmaster will air on Channel 4 with Taskmaster episodes available to watch on All 4.