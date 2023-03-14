It comes as the channel makes way to broadcast coverage of the Cheltenham Festival that is currently taking place.

The pause will mean that there will be no new episodes of the show until Monday, March 20.

Host Ruth Langsford ended the show on Monday alerting viewers of the change to the regular schedule.

ITV has since cleared normal lunchtime shows so they can offer rolling coverage of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival to horse racing fans, it means that coverage starts at 12.30pm on ITV1.

Your first Loose Women of the week will be with Ruth, Katie, Janet and Brenda 🤩



Tune in at 12.30 on ITV1 📺 pic.twitter.com/Fpd9JnarTG — Loose Women (@loosewomen) March 13, 2023

However, fans don't need to panic too much as they can still get their fix of Lorraine and This Morning on ITV all week.

Cheltenham Festival kicked off today, March 14 and will see ITV show all five races live across the four days.

The morning show for the races will be shown on ITV4 every morning before coverage moves to ITV1 and lasts until 4.30pm every day.