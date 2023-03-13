That’s why we have answered some of the most asked questions so you can have a better understanding of the event before heading out this weekend.

From finding out who St Patrick really is and why the colour green is associated with the day, here is everything you need to know about St Patrick’s Day.

The countdown is on to #StPatricksFestival in Dublin, kicking off later this week ☘️



As well as the world-famous St Patrick's Day Parade on March 17th, there's a jam-packed programme of events at the Festival Quarter 🎉💚@stpatricksfest



📷 Allen Kiely Photography pic.twitter.com/7OzBtyDBW3 — Tourism Ireland PR (@media_ireland) March 13, 2023

When is St Patrick’s Day?





St. Patrick's Day is celebrated on March 17 every year, no matter what day of the week the date falls on.

This particular day was chosen to celebrate the Irish holiday because it was the day St Patrick died in A.D 461.

This year, St Patrick's Day is on Friday, March 17.

Who is St Patrick and what did he do?





It’s believed St Patrick was born in Roman Britain in the fourth century. He is the patron saint of Ireland and is celebrated for bringing Christianity to the country.

According to Confessio (St Patrick’s spiritual autobiography), he was kidnapped by Irish raiders and taken as a slave to Ireland when he was 16 years old.

Once he was free again, he travelled throughout Ireland, using a shamrock (a three-leaf clover) to explain the Holy Trinity.

Each clover's leaf represented the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. This is why shamrocks are Ireland's national flower and are used in St Patrick's Day celebrations.

We’re thrilled to launch our St. Patrick’s Festival 2023 Programme!☘️



From our world-famous St. Patrick’s Day Parade, to our packed Festival Quarter programme of events, check out the programme here: https://t.co/AIawjx4TQ0 #SPF23 @Failte_Ireland @DubCityCouncil @GovOfIreland pic.twitter.com/jpsqMpJnsO — St. Patrick's Festival 🇮🇪🐍☘️💚 (@stpatricksfest) January 30, 2023

Why do we celebrate St Patrick’s Day?





The day commemorates Saint Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland and celebrates the heritage and culture of the Irish in general.

Modern-day celebrations include St Patrick's Day parades, parties, eating traditional Irish food and visiting local Irish-themed pubs.

Why do we wear green on St Patrick’s Day?





Readers Digest says one of the reasons we wear green on St Patrick’s Day is because of Ireland’s nickname, The Emerald Isle.

The green stripe in the Irish flag also played a role. Traditionally, the green represents the Catholics of Ireland, while the orange represents the Protestant population and the white in the middle symbolises the peace between the two religions.

Modern traditions are tied to folklore that says wearing green makes you invisible to leprechauns, who like to pinch anyone they can see.

Some people also think sporting the green colour will bring good luck, and others wear it to honour their Irish ancestry, according to National Geographic Kids.