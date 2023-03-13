Customers on the popular Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK wanted answers to this big question.

One user called Jake said: "Just a quick question, does anybody know what these red star stickers are for?

"I was thinking special offer or managers special but the items I have seen them on haven’t changed in price."

(Canva) Facebook users found out the meaning behind Home Bargains' red star stickers (Image: Canva)

Home Bargains staff were quick to provide an answer.

Home Bargain's workers reveal the real meaning behind the red star stickers

One employee took to the page to reveal the meaning behind the red star sticker, saying: "It’s a product we will always stock.

"It’s mainly for staff so if we don’t have any in to leave the price there and leave the shelf space as it should come back in on the next delivery if we sell out."

Another said it represents the 75 best-selling products for the well-known retailer, adding: "It’s mainly for staff so if we don’t have any in to leave the price there and leave the shelf space as it should come back in on the next delivery if we sell out."

Who owns Home Bargains?





Home Bargains was founded in 1976 by Tom Morris and is known under the trading name TJ Morris Ltd.

The Liverpool company is still owned by TJ Morris, bringing in revenues of £2.5 billion a year.

There are now 539 locations as of 2022, making it one of the largest discount retailers in the UK.