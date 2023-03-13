PIP is a benefit made for people aged 16 and over who are under the State Pension age and have a disability, long-term illness or mental health conditions seeing them need help with daily tasks.

Now, the new statistic from the DWP has found that across Great Britain, 330,000 claimants live in Scotland, 226,000 in Wales and 2.6 million in England.

PIP awards are not lasting with the typical claimant between a few months to a maximum of 10 years.

To ensure that all claimants receive the correct amount, 'light touch' reviews take place to check on any changes in condition, now DWP has clarified how the awards work.

It comes as Liberal Democrat MP, Wendy Chamberlain, asked DWP what the guidance was that ensures PIP claimants are able to do so with “degenerative conditions are identified and recorded for the purposes of scheduling future reassessments”.

DWP Minister Tom Pursglove explained the PIP process in a written response saying that the assessment takes place to help determine the "needs arising from a health condition or disability" instead of the condition itself.

Adding that regular award reviews are a "key feature" of PIP to make sure all claimants are accurate.

Pursglove also shared that reviewers will consider a "significant change in functional needs is likely, giving due regard to the expected progression of a condition and whether it is likely to improve, stay the same, or worsen” when deciding the next assessment date.

Later adding: "It may be appropriate to set a specific review period for a claimant with a degenerative condition as, if the condition is likely to deteriorate over time, the claimant may become entitled to a higher rate of PIP.

“However, claimants with very high levels of functional impairment who are on the highest PIP awards, and whose needs are only likely to increase, should receive an ongoing award of PIP, with a light touch review at the 10-year point.”

Your Money Matters

