Also tonight, viewers will see one couple get dumped from the island as the public vote is revealed.

In the final episode of last week, three couples were voted as the least compatible by fellow islanders: Jessie and Will, Sanam and Kai and Lana and Ron.

Now, it’s down to the public to decide which of those couples will be dumped, missing out on a place in the final.

The Islanders had their say, here are the couples at risk of being dumped #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9VjjhUifAO — Love Island (@LoveIsland) March 10, 2023

Friends and family enter Love Island villa in tonight’s episode

Before the result is revealed though, the long-awaited friends and family visit unfolds.

Ron is surprised with a visit from his dad Rodney and friend Harry while Lana gets to see her mum Rachel and friend Rebecca.

Out in the garden Ron’s friend Harry tells him: “I can’t believe you’ve got a girlfriend, I never thought I’d see the day.”

When the family members and friends meet, Ron’s dad says: “You make a lovely couple.”

Lana’s mum agrees: “They do, don’t they.”

Ron asks Lana’s mum: “Any hesitations about me, what's the impression? Be honest, I don’t mind.”

When it’s time to leave, Lana’s mum and Ron’s dad share a hug as he says: “When you see them, you know it’s real, the way they look at eachother you can just see.”

Tanya’s mum Polite and her auntie Cynthia both make an appearance in the villa alongside Shaq’s sister Tahira and friend Levi.

When both families meet, Tanya’s auntie Cynthia says: “We’ve seen you guys from the start, we’ve seen you grow, we’ve seen you fall out, we’ve seen you pick up the pieces, we’ve seen you make up and to me, that’s love.”

Shaq admits to Tanya and her family: “My sister had a few choice words to say.”

Tom and Samie are the next islanders to meet their loved ones.

It doesn't get more romantic than this #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/wMVQF9K7dF — Love Island (@LoveIsland) March 9, 2023

Samie’s mum Wendy and sister Courtney enter the villa while Tom’s mum Maxine and sister Laura make an appearance.

Tom’s sister Laura says: “She’s unbelievable, you make such a good couple, how affectionate you are with each other, you’re always looking for each other, it’s just so nice to see. I think she’s the one for you.”

Samie asks her mum and sister: ‘“Do you like him?”

Samie’s mum replies: “He’s so lovely, he absolutely adores you Samie and you really like him don’t you? I’ve never seen you like this, ever.”

As both families meet, they catch up on the day beds and talk soon turns to the talent show as Samie’s mum says: “Can I just say, the singing, we’re going to karaoke… because I can’t sing either.”

Then, it’s time for Kai’s mum Jill and step-dad Kenneth to enter the villa alongside Sanam’s mum Gayatri and friend Imaan.

Sanam asks her mum: “What do you think of Kai?”

Sanam’s mum replies: “He seems like a pretty amazing person and he said that he will look after you.”

As the families meet, Kai’s step-dad tells Sanam: “You look perfect together, I couldn’t have wished for a better partner for him.”

The final set of relatives to enter the villa are Jessie’s mum Alice and sister Rachel who have travelled to South Africa from their home in Australia.

Will’s dad Andrew and brother Tom also enter the villa.

Jessie is emotional as she reunites with her mum and sister and asks them: “What do you think of Will?”

Jessie’s mum says: “We love him, we all love him, Dad adores him.”

Will invites Jessie and her family to the firepit where they meet for the first time and says: “It’s so lovely to see you guys here, from the bottom of my heart, it’s so lovely to see you two.”

Jessie’s mum tells Will: “I’ve watched you support her and love her, you’ve got our hearts too and her dad’s ready for the two of you to get married.”

When is the Love Island final?





The final of the current series of Love Island will air tomorrow (March 13) at 9pm on ITV2.

Tom and Samie and Tanya and Shaq are the two couples not deemed as vulnerable or at risk of leaving the island.

However, tonight’s episode will see either Jessie and Will, Sanam and Kai or Lana and Ron leave the island with the remaining couples going through to the final on Monday.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.