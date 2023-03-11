Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returned to our screens again tonight (March 11) and viewers were quick to spot something that even the hosts didn’t see happen.
In a segment of the show, characters took to the stage including Shrek who ended up taking a fall when it was time to leave the stage.
Ant and Dec, however, didn’t notice the fall and continued with the show.
The show naturally cut to an ad break shortly after the fall and Stephen Mulhern was quick to address the incident as the break ended.
He joked that Shrek was in A&E before reassuring the live audience and viewers at home that the person dressed as Shrek was “absolutely fine”.
@antanddec Just checking Shrek's alright after face-planting on stage tonight? 🤣— Kym (Nonie) Mann (@KookyKym) March 11, 2023
Watch the moment Shrek fell off stage during live show
Shrek fell off the stage, and you never even noticed 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GeINQKZviX— pamela newman💙 (@fourleafclovr) March 11, 2023
Viewers react to seeing Shrek character fall off stage
Twitter users quickly took to the social media platform to discuss the fall with one writing: “@antanddec Just checking Shrek's alright after face-planting on stage tonight?” with a laughing face emoji.
Another said: “Did anyone else just see Shrek fall off the stage @itvtakeaway #saturdaynighttakeaway @antanddec” alongside crying and laughing emojis.
With two laughing emojis, a third replied to a tweet from the official Ant and Dec Twitter account, saying “Shrek fell off the stage, and you never even noticed”
