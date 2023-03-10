Keeping a dog cooped up at home all day isn't enjoyable for the dog or the owner as they can become restless and fed up.

With further snow warnings issued by the Met Office over the weekend and so many dog owners unsure, here is the answer to that question.

What is the Met Office forecast for the weekend?





(Canva) The Met Office has issued snow and ice warnings (Image: Canva)

The Met Office has issued a number of yellow weather warnings for much of the UK with places like Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northern England, and Wales affected.

Most places have warnings for snow and ice on Saturday and Sunday with the Meteorological society stating that there could be possible travel disruptions, dangerous roads and a small chance of power cuts.

To find out more about the weather in your area, please visit the Met Office website.

Should you walk your dog in the snow?





Dog experts say that long walks in weather that is too cold can cause your dog health issues as they could become ill.

As a general rule of thumb, the experts over at Lord & Labradors say that if it is too cold for you, then it is too cold for your dog.

However, this does not mean dog walks have to be stopped altogether as owners can still walk them as long as preparations are made.

This could be done by preparing their pathway so that you can limit the amount of snow they come into contact with.

You could also fit them in warm clothes such as a dog coat to protect them from the elements.

Owners should limit their dog's playtime in the show as long exposure could make them ill.

With long exposure to sub-zero conditions being so risky, it is advised that you keep your dog on a leash so that they don't run off and get lost.