As always, Lord Sugar and his close team of advisors put the contestants through their paces to see who would be walking home after week ten.

Episode ten saw only six candidates in the running to win the £250,000 investment after Avi Sharma and Bradley Johnson were fired in week nine.

With all this said, here's what happened in week ten of The Apprentice 2023.

What happened in week ten of BBC The Apprentice 2023?





This week saw the two tasked with creating a dog food brand, tasked to create a dish, packaging and an overall brand.

With Megan Hornby in charge of her team apex alongside Dani Donovan and Simba Rwambiwa and on team two, Victoria Goulbourne leading team affinity with Marnie Swindells and Rochelle Anthony.

One member from each team was tasked with creating the dish whilst the two pairs created their marketing campaign.

Dani and Simba were often butting heads as they struggled to agree on a style and vision, resulting in mixed feedback from industry experts.

Whilst Marnie and Victoria were creating their team's packaging and marketing, the pair worked well together but Victoria did feel that Marnie only wanted it to go her way.

The winning group was team affinity after they gained the most sales and received better feedback for the judges and industry experts.

Who was fired from BBC The Apprentice in week ten?





This week saw Simba Rwambiwa was fired from The Apprentice after their team's failure to make the most profit from the dog food challenge.

Lord Sugar fired Simba saying: "You don't say anything worth listening to" adding "Simba it's not your day, it is with regret, you're fired."

Ahead of joining the show, Simba who is a Senior Sales Representative shared his belief: "If people can't buy into you, they'll never buy anything from you."

The Apprentice candidates 2023: Who's left?





Candidates that are still in the running and will be heading to the interviews are:

Megan Hornby

Dani Donovan

Marnie Swindells

Victoria Goulbourne

Rochelle Anthony

The Apprentice airs every Thursday from 9 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.