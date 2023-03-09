The shock exit was revealed ahead of the airing of tonight's episode (Thursday, March 9) in an early BBC iPlayer release.

This marks the second departure in a week after Gurlaine Kaur Garcha (playing Ash) left the show on Wednesday.

Here is the actor set to leave the show after the BBC iPlayer early release.

We say goodbye to Gurlaine as she films her final scenes as Ash Panesar. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/TDxhsA0Q6X — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) March 8, 2023

After less than two years on the soap, Gwen Taylor, who plays Vi Highway, left the show with her character going to live with her eldest grandson (Stuart).

Vi began the week by writing supportive messages to Whitney Dean as she grieved, reminding her of her own sadness after giving up a baby years before.

Vi was soon plagued with mysterious calls from an unknown number, leaving her stressed and unsure but when Patrick urged her to answer the calls, it turned out to be Stuart.

When Vi was ready to depart after some drinks at The Vic, she revealed that she wasn't keen on the idea of gay marriage when she first arrived but now sees how important it is to see her grandson Callum and his husband Ben united.

After giving one last hug to Patrick and Callum, she warned Ben to look after Callum, leaving Ben to remark that she had given her "homophobic seal of approval".

The BBC confirmed the news to the RadioTimes, saying that Thursday's episode will include Gwen Taylors' farewell from EastEnders.

Gwen joined the show in May 2021, arriving ahead of Callum and Ben's wedding, making quite an impact with her offensive remarks.

EastEnders airs tonight (March 9) from 7:25 pm on BBC One.