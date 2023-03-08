The group was first formed in 1997 and grew in popularity thanks to charting songs like C'est La Vie in 1998.

Originally from Dublin, the group, which consists of Sinead O' Carroll, twin sisters Edele and Keavy Lynch and Lindsay Amou, has a massive following in the UK.

B*Witched to release new single to celebrate 25th anniversary as a band

What better day to announce we have a new single out Friday 💥 we are so excited for you guys to hear it… #internationalwomensday #bwitched #birthday pic.twitter.com/AQmTk9ptTb — OfficialBWitched (@BwitchedReunion) March 8, 2023

The girl group announced a new single titled Birthday for this Friday (March 10) in what will be their first new music in almost a decade.

The exciting news was revealed on the Official B*Witched Twitter account where it was announced: "What better day to announce we have a new single out Friday we are so excited for you guys to hear it… #internationalwomensday #bwitched #birthday."

The news was announced on International Women's Day 2023, something the group drew attention to.

Previously, the group teased that a special announcement was on its way with tweets saying cryptic messages like: "Getting Closer" and "counting down".

Fans react as B*Witched announces new music after almost 10 years

Many fans took to social media to express their excitement at the news with one writing: "OMG OMG OMG OMG!!!"

Another said: "Can't wait to download it. Have waited so long for new B*Witched music! #Birthday" while another added: "YESSSS!!!!!! Can’t wait #Birthday."

One user was eager to know if the group would be doing a new tour, saying: "Can’t wait! Are we getting a UK & Ireland Arena tour too?"

Another wanted to know where to get the new single when it is released, asking: "I'm excited to hear it!!! Will it be on iTunes?"

The new B*Witched single Birthday will be released on Friday, March 10.