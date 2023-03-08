The forecaster is warning of “heavy snow” with the potential to cause “significant disruption” on Thursday and Friday.

This is what the Met Office are expecting: "Snow could develop quite widely across the warning area on Thursday and Friday as a potentially quite deep area of low pressure moves across the UK.

"Parts of Northern Ireland, north Wales and northern England are currently expected to see the worst of the conditions on Thursday, with parts of Scotland and northern England then seeing the heaviest snow on Friday.

"Event totals could bring 5 to 10 cm of snow to many locations, even at low elevations, with potentially 15 to 20 cm accumulating across the northern portion of the warning area. Higher elevations of the North Pennines, Southern Uplands, higher parts of the Central Belt and the southern Highlands may see as much as 30 to 40 cm of snow in places.

"In addition, there is potential for strong winds, which may lead to blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow."

Warnings of snow are also in place further south on Wednesday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “The impactful weather will continue through the second half of the week as mild air meets cold air with further snow, ice, wind and then rain likely later in the week and into the weekend.

“From Wednesday, the focus of further snow is across parts of southern England and south Wales, with snow likely to lower levels for a time, and many may wake up to a couple of centimetres of snow on Wednesday morning.

“Through Thursday and Friday the snow risk spreads to central and northern areas of the UK, though it’s not possible to pick out precise locations regarding who will see the heaviest snowfall. With a developing situation, it’s important to stay up to date with the latest forecast and further warnings are very likely.”

Met Office snow forecast

This is the latest UK weather forecast:

Today:

Spells of snow will affect parts of Wales, the Midlands, East Anglia and southern England at times, snow increasingly turn to rain in the far south later. Brighter further north, but some snow showers, mainly northern Scotland. Cold.

Tonight:

Spells of sleet and snow across Wales, the Midlands and East Anglia. Further south some rain or sleet. Clearer in the north, though some snow showers in the far north.

Thursday:

Cloudy with spells of rain across southern England, this rain spreading north and turning to snow over Wales and other parts of England. Scotland brighter but snow showers far north.

Friday to Sunday:

Snow, sleet and rain clearing east through Friday, with snow showers following into northern Scotland. Very cold to start Saturday, before further rain and snow track northeastwards through the weekend.