After an episode where everyone was getting on very well and reflecting on their future, the fatal text was received.

Ron received it and read out to the group: “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit immediately.”

Once the Islanders had sat around the fire pit they received another message which informed them: “The public have been voting for their favourite couple, the couples with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the Island tonight.”

The islanders gathered around the firepit (Image: ITV)

Who was voted off Winter Love Island 2023?





Tanya and Shaq, Rosie and Casey and Jessie and Will were revealed to be the three couples with the fewest votes from the public.

After the vulnerable couples all stood in front of the firepit the couple to be dumped was revealed to be Rosie and Casey.

It was a tearful goodbye for all concerned with the islanders all-embracing.

Who are the remaining couples on Love Island 2023 after dumping?





Here are the remaining Love Island couples:

Jessie Wynter and Will Young

Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad

Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall

Samie Elishi and Tom Clare

Love Island airs daily from 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.