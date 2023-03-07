The news was announced by the BBC Eurovision Twitter account in a message to fans that read: "All #Eurovision2023 shows including previews are now sold out."

The tickets, which were sought after by fans of the long-running singing competition, sold out in around 34 minutes today (Tuesday, March 7).

This comes after fans faced technical difficulties accessing Ticketmaster with many fans seeing a 500 Internal Server Error, meaning they could not access the site.

The dedicated ticket page appeared to have crashed shortly before tickets were supposed to go on sale, leaving many fans gutted.

Eurovision fans react as Ticketmaster tickets sell out in 34 minutes

Among those expressing their disappointment was TV personality and former Pointless host Richard Osman, saying: "Didn't get Eurovision tickets. My only hope now is to sing the U.K. entry."

One user wrote: "I’m just extremely annoyed right now that I can’t even speak lol."

Another added: "Oh, no…was that today?"

One user was happy with their tickets, saying: "Happy to be going to #Eurovision in Liverpool! I have secured standing tickets for the jury finals (fan ballot notwithstanding!) on Monday and Wednesday, so I’ll get to see all the acts."

Where is Eurovision 2023 being held?

Eurovision 2023 is being held in Liverpool for last year's winners Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing war in the beleaguered European nation.

This is the first time in 25 years that the UK has hosted the contest with Katrina and the Waves winning the competition back in 1997 with the song 'Love Shine A Light'.

The event will be held in the city's 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena.

Kalush Orchestra won the competition last year.

The song contest's final will be held on Saturday, May 13 and is the 67th edition of the show.