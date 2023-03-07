The legendary actor, 90, appeared alongside friend Gyles Brandreth on the first series of the Channel 4 show.

However, after butting heads with the show’s bosses over the amount of nudity she was being asked to watch, including clips from Naked Attraction.

Speaking to The Mirror, Sheila said: “I used to love doing it with Gyles, but they sacked me from that. Well, they did not ask me back.

"I think it was because there were a lot of shows with penises in, and because it went down [well] with the audience, they kept showing them to us.

“Eventually I phoned up the lady on the edit and said, 'I am enjoying the show, but do you think we can have anything other than penises?’ and she was quite angry.”

Maureen Lipman, who replaced Dame Sheila as Gyles Brandreth’s partner on the show, also exited for similar reasons.

She told Radio Times: “I went in imagining that they wanted me for my wit and my brain. Of course, they just want to show you willies and for you to be shocked.

"Honestly, we were really funny together, but none of that was used. And if they don't want to use what we gave them, f*** them."

She added: “They’re not really interested in our opinions on what they’re giving us. I’d seen Gogglebox and I thought: ‘Oh, [ours] is the grown-up version, is it?

"But it’s your reaction to 12 dangling willies they want. They’re searching for ways to make me go: 'Urgh!'"