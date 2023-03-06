Presented by Maya Jama the ITV2 dating show will end next week as a couple will be crowned winners.

There is still time to go for couples to split or progress further, but it is likely that most will not want to be taking too many risks at this late stage.

Contestants in the villa currently include Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, Tom Clare and Sam Elishi, Will Young and Jessie Wynters, and Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan among others.

When is Love Island 2023 final episode going to be?





Maya Jama has confirmed that the final episode of this series will air at 9pm on Monday, March 13.

Which couple will take the win? Find out on Monday 13th March on ITV2 and @ITVX 👏 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/EwHRYy6dUJ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) March 1, 2023

Appearing in a video clip Maya said: "Guys, I have some very, very exciting news. The Love Island final is going to be on… drumroll please… Monday, March 13, on ITV2 and ITVX.

"It is going to be major – you don’t want to miss it. I will see you then."

The show's final episode will be on eight weeks after the first episode, which aired on Monday 16th January.

Love Island continues on weekdays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX