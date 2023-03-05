Star of Celebrity Gogglebox, Dame Sheila Hancock has shared that she was ‘sacked’ from the Channel 4 show.
It comes after Dame Sheila’s complaints over the amount of nudity they were asked to watch, including the controversial Naked Attraction.
The 90-year-old acclaimed actress is the second famous face that was asked to leave the show after discussing nudity with bosses.
Seeing previous Gogglebox star Maureen Lipman also asked to depart last year after she said: “'life is too short to watch a series of hopeless men dangle their bits and pieces in my direction.”
Dame Shelia Hancock reveals she was 'sacked' from Celebrity Gogglebox
Both actresses starred alongside their close friend Gyles Brandreth, as Dame Sheila has since told the Mirror: “I used to love doing it with Gyles, but they sacked me from that. Well, they did not ask me back.”
Adding: “I think it was because there were a lot of shows with penises in, and because it went down with the audience, they kept showing them to us.
“Eventually I phoned up the lady on the edit and said, 'I am enjoying the show, but do you think we can have anything other than penises?’ and she was quite angry.”
Lipman gave a similar response last year as she told Radio Times: “I went in imagining that they wanted me for my wit and my brain. Of course, they just want to show you willies and for you to be shocked.
“Honestly, we were really funny together, but none of that was used. And if they don't want to use what we gave them, f*** them."
Although the actress was asked not to return, Lipman did suggest that Gyles could continue alongside other stars.
With recent series saw Brandreth be joined by actress Dame Jonna Lumley and Carol Vorderman.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here