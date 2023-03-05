It comes after Dame Sheila’s complaints over the amount of nudity they were asked to watch, including the controversial Naked Attraction.

The 90-year-old acclaimed actress is the second famous face that was asked to leave the show after discussing nudity with bosses.

Seeing previous Gogglebox star Maureen Lipman also asked to depart last year after she said: “'life is too short to watch a series of hopeless men dangle their bits and pieces in my direction.”

Dame Shelia Hancock reveals she was 'sacked' from Celebrity Gogglebox

Both actresses starred alongside their close friend Gyles Brandreth, as Dame Sheila has since told the Mirror: “I used to love doing it with Gyles, but they sacked me from that. Well, they did not ask me back.”

Adding: “I think it was because there were a lot of shows with penises in, and because it went down with the audience, they kept showing them to us.

“Eventually I phoned up the lady on the edit and said, 'I am enjoying the show, but do you think we can have anything other than penises?’ and she was quite angry.”

Lipman gave a similar response last year as she told Radio Times: “I went in imagining that they wanted me for my wit and my brain. Of course, they just want to show you willies and for you to be shocked.

“Honestly, we were really funny together, but none of that was used. And if they don't want to use what we gave them, f*** them."

Although the actress was asked not to return, Lipman did suggest that Gyles could continue alongside other stars.

With recent series saw Brandreth be joined by actress Dame Jonna Lumley and Carol Vorderman.