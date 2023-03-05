The show involves a group of Brits faced with difficult hospitality challenges as they attempt to run the five-star Hôtel Les Roches Blanches on the French Riviera.

The one lucky contestant who makes it to the end will be given a life-changing job for an international hotel group as well as a huge cash prize.

However, to get to that sought-after prize they will have to impress Fred with nothing less than five-star service.

Super excited to announce #FredsLastResort the first TV show created with my own production label Canard 🦆 alongside BettyTv airing very soon on @E4Tweets You can read all about it in my @guardian exclusive interview today. Hope you enjoy it x @Channel4 pic.twitter.com/8CRPCXnggC — Fred Sirieix (@fredsirieix1) February 23, 2023

Ahead of the show's airing, some of what happens in the first episode and the contestants have been revealed.

When does Fred's Last Resort on E4 start?





Fred's Last Resort begins on Tuesday, March 14 from 9 pm on E4.

What happens in episode one of Fred's Last Resort on E4?





In the first episode of the E4 show, the contestants are given a whistle-stop tour of the resort before they've even had time to unpack their bags.

After serving a VIP gourmet meal to 30 guests, the Gen Z contestants are told by Fred Sirieix they must then throw an opulent birthday party, sourcing the food and drink themselves from the local town.

Young Brits and alcohol collide in the Riviera in scenes that couldn't possibly go wrong!

Who are the contestants for series one of E4's Fred's Last Resort?





The contestants taking part in Fred's Last Resort include:

Tom

Dippy

Levi

Heather

Francesca

Lance

Sammi

Mollie

Lacey

Orlagh

Jackson

Pawel

