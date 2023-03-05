This Irish comedy programme, starring Brendan O'Carroll, follows the lives of Agnes Brown and some of her closest friends and family.

The show first aired in 2011 and has been a staple of Christmas viewing for the best part of a decade.

The new mini-series marks the first such Mrs Brown's Boys series since 2013, containing four episodes for fans of the show to enjoy.

Filming for the series is expected to take place this spring with more details to be revealed in due course.

Brendan O’Carroll said of the return: “This mini-series was actually planned for 2021. Having been thwarted twice, firstly by Covid-19 and then by a post Covid shortage of studios, it’s fantastic to, at last, have the chance to make it happen. Fasten your seatbelts and hold onto your hats!”

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy, BBC Studios and Steven Canny, Executive Producer added: “There’s no one quite like Mrs. Brown. An absolute force of outrageous wit and slapstick that has audiences hooked and belly laughing. It’s great to be back.”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy said: “BBC Comedy are pleased to announce that after a decade since the last full series of Mrs. Browns Boys, millions of viewers around the UK will be thrilled to hear that Brendan is bringing Agnes and the family back together for a brand-new mini-series of his award-winning show.”

Viewers react as BBC confirms new Mrs Brown's Boys mini-series

Some took to social media to react to the news with one user writing: "yesssss."

However, the reaction was mostly negative with another saying: "Pretty sure we've suffered enough."

Another invoked the American office by posting a gif of Steve Carell saying: "No! God! Please, no!"

Another quoted Breaking Bad character Jesse Pinkman with a gif reading: "You can't keep getting away with this!"

While another simply added: "end it."