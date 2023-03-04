However, some viewers were unhappy with Ant and Dec after the show's first segment.

In the fan favourite Ring My Bell segment, audience members were urged to shout “Ding Dong, that’s my bell” when they see their doorbell cam come up on the big screen.

Viewers watching from home and recognising the doorbell are tasked to bring a random item and shout “ring my bell” down the cam.

However, some viewers were left angry at the segment, as some took to Twitter to show their anger.

We would like to apologise in advance to all the doggos across the country who don't like this part of the episode 😬 🔔 #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 4, 2023

As one user said: “Omg every time the doorbell goes on @antanddec #SaturdayNightTakeaway the dog goes nuts and runs to the door barking.”

Whilst another said: “This ring my-bell game is sending my dog nuts."

However, viewers were given a warning ahead of tonight’s show, as the official account said: “PSA: Calling all dog owners!

"A heads-up that our fan-favourite #RingMyBell segment returns in tonight's #SaturdayNightTakeaway.

So please look out for your furry friends if they tend to be confused by the doorbell chime on-screen."

But not everyone saw the warning, as one viewer said: “This ring my doorbell game is setting my dog off thinking it’s our ring doorbell."

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is on ITV 1 and ITV X from 7pm every Saturday.