ITV viewers will know that the dating show segment sees the couples get a surprise awakening with the sound of screaming babies in the villa.

Fans of the hit reality programme will remember that the challenge involves each pairing looking after their own baby doll and catering to all the crying, feeding and everything in between.

The islanders are then scored on their parenting skills - both by the producers and of course, us live reacting on Twitter at home.

Love Island fans react as ITV teases baby challenge return

The Love Island team shared a post of Kai and Sanam from Friday's episode of the show where they talked about becoming parents.

Inside the beach hut, the two islanders joked following 'A Couple Of Sorts' challenge' which saw the contestants guess how the public rated them as couples.

Kai and Sanam laughed and said: "Got brains and beauty here.

"Our kids are going to be amazing."

To which, the Love Island team replied: "Be careful what you wish for...#babychallenge."

Fans flooded to the comments to share their thoughts following the tease.

One viewer posted: "YAY!! I LOVE THE BABY CHALLENGE!!"

A second person added: "It’s the one episode I literally have the sound off and subtitles on."

While a third commented: " The one episode I don’t watch! It’s the worst."

Love Island airs at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV X.