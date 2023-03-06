The UK is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest In May on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine.

It is the first time in 25 years that the UK has hosted the contest with Katrina and the Waves winning the competition back in 1997 with the song 'Love Shine A Light'.

With demand for tickets expected to be high, the ticket-buying experts at TicketSource have shared their advice to help you experience the glitz and glamour in person.

Get ready for the party of a lifetime 🥳 Tickets for #Eurovision2023 go on sale on Tuesday 7 March!



Find out everything you need to know to prepare for the sale right here ⬇️



https://t.co/duxkQFxaC9 — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) March 2, 2023

How to get tickets for Eurovision 2023

Tickets for Eurovision 2023 go on sale on Tuesday, March 7. The sale will begin at midday, GMT.

Tickets will only be available to purchase via Ticketmaster UK regardless of the country you are booking from and you can only purchase tickets for one show at a time.

You must have a Ticketmaster UK account to purchase tickets and fans are encouraged to create their account in advance of sale day.

How much are tickets for Eurovision 2023

Tickets are priced from £30 to £290 for the Semi-Final shows and from £80 to £380 for the Grand Final shows.

The following types of tickets will be available:

Standing (on the arena floor)

Seated

Accessible seats

Hospitality packages

All ticket prices are inclusive of a 2.86% booking fee which is retained by Ticketmaster. There will also be an additional £2.95 transaction fee per order.

What's it like to be in the audience at Eurovision?



Find out how to get your hands on tickets on the latest #Eurovisioncast... — BBC Sounds (@BBCSounds) March 2, 2023

When is Eurovision 2023 and where is it being held?





The 2023 Eurovision Singing Contest grand final will be held on Saturday, May 13.

The epic show will be held in the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena with the semi-finals taking place earlier in the week on May 9 and 11.

The three live shows of the 67th edition of the competition will be presented by British singer and Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, British actress Hannah Waddingham, and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Irish TV presenter and British commentator for the contest since 2009, Graham Norton, will join the lineup for the final.

Expert advice on how to get Eurovision 2023 tickets

The UK came in second place with Sam Ryder in 2022 behind Ukraine. (PA) (Image: PA)

1. Preparation is key

"Before tickets go on sale, make sure you know the exact date and time that tickets will be available", TicketSource advised.

The experts added: "Be sure to set alarms or reminders for 5 to 10 minutes before tickets go on sale so that you can get all of the relevant web pages open and ready for when the sale begins.

"Make sure you know the types of tickets that you want or where you want to be seated so that you can carry out the ticket selection process efficiently and not waste any of your checkout time".

TicketSource also recommends that you can input all of your details ahead of time, including your address and payment information so that you can purchase your tickets as quickly as possible.

2. Don't refresh the page

The ticket buying experts also advise that refresh the page in your rush to buy tickets since this may lead you to lose your place in the queue.

TicketSource added: "The retailer website will automatically refresh for you".

3. Avoid opening multiple tabs for same ticket-buying website

Tickets are only available on Ticketmaster UK for this year's contest and while it might be tempting to have multiple tabs open - TicketSource urges you to avoid this.

The experts explained: "This may lead to the assumption that you’re a bot and prevent you from accessing the website and purchasing tickets".

4. Don’t give up

TicketSource has also encouraged fans not to give up right away, adding: "The ticket retailer will be its busiest as soon as tickets go on sale and all this site traffic can sometimes cause issues.

"Even if an event appears to be sold out on the ticket website, this is not always the case.

"Sometimes there is an error or site traffic is too high and it may seem that tickets are unavailable - however if that happens, make sure you continue checking and looking for tickets over the next few hours.

"More tickets may appear and this could be your chance to secure them".

5. Second chance tickets

If you missed out on getting tickets for any reason, all hope is not lost.

Those who can no longer attend the show can re-sell their tickets through Ticketmaster’s fan-to-fan exchange at face value.

It is important to note that Ticketmaster’s ticket transfer function will not be available for Eurovision.

Additionally, tickets sold via any other outlet will contravene the terms and conditions and may be void.