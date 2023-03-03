Former Good Morning Britain host Piers accused Channel 5 broadcaster of “milking” his crash like he’d “survived a terror attack”, and labelled the former BBC Breakfast host as “bitter”.

Piers’ comments came after Dan took a swipe at him during an appearance at the RTS Television Journalism Awards earlier this week.

He said: “It could be a fun night everybody, OK? I'd like to apologise in advance for anything that I might say that is near the knuckle my idea of where the knuckle is has completely changed within the last ten days.

🤣🤣If I were Dan Walker, and I’d been kicked off Match of the Day & BBC Breakfast, then washed up on Channel 5 daytime, and only got press these days by falling off a bike, getting a few grazes, and milking it like I’d survived a terror attack, I’d be this bitter too. https://t.co/Be5kPPSOCq — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 2, 2023

"To give you an idea of my mental state, let me put it this way: if a weather presenter were to question me in any way, shape, or form, I'm liable to storm off stage in an enormous huff.

“I might go as far as to start a new TV channel based entirely on my ego, which no one will watch."

Hitting back, Piers tweeted: “If I were Dan Walker, and I'd been kicked off Match of the Day and BBC Breakfast, then washed up on Channel 5 daytime, and only got press these days by falling off a bike, getting a few grazes, and milking it like I'd survived a terror attack, I'd be this bitter too."

Interesting idea of taking a lesson on bitterness from a fella who has written article after article attacking a woman who had one drink with him & thought he was a numptie 😬



And last night, Dan continued their war of words online, tweeting: “What a laugh. Interesting idea of taking a lesson on bitterness from a fella who has written article after article attacking a woman who had one drink with him and thought he was a numptie.

“We missed you last night. You should have come.”

Walker updated fans on his recovery on Saturday as he thanked the public for their kind messages and shared his gratitude for his family, friends and those who have looked after him following his collision.

Alongside a series of pictures showing his bloodied face healing, the presenter wrote: "Not quite the week I had planned but I’m on the mend. I’m very grateful for all your kind messages & for my family & lovely friends.

"I’m also thankful for the paramedics, the police & the people who looked after me in A & E".