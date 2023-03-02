On Wednesday, the islanders enjoyed a night of dancing by the Beach Club pool before Maya Jama waltzed in to be the bearer of bad news.

She told the islanders to line up in their couples, saying: “You all look like you’re having a cute little time, sorry to crash the party, could you all line up in your couples please.”

She then explained to the lineup: “I’m sure you’re all asking yourselves why I’m here, I’ve got some very important news.

"The public have been voting for the most compatible couple. The couples with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight.”

It was then revealed that Claudia Fogarty and Keanan Brand, Rosie Seabrook and Casey O’Gorman, Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad and Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda had the fewest votes.

Olivia and Maxwell were the 'least compatible' and so were dumped from the villa.

However, the surprises didn't end there as Maya told the couples, that Olivia and Maxwell would be deciding on a boy and girl from the remaining vulnerable couples to be dumped.

Olivia and Maxwell decide who will be dumped from the Love Island villa

Maya Jama explained to the dumped couple: “You must now choose one girl and one boy from the remaining vulnerable couples to be dumped from the Island tonight. Please go and take a seat to discuss your reasons and to make a decision.”

As they deliberated, Olivia said: "This is stressful, there’s so many options.”

After deciding, Olivia then said: "This has been a really difficult decision for both of us. Do you keep a couple in that could potentially rebuild a flame? Do you keep a boy and a girl that haven't had enough time here? It’s been very difficult to make this decision, there’s so many options we could have gone for.”

Who was dumped from Love Island as Olivia and Maxwell decide?





Olivia and Maxwell decided to dump Claudia Fogarty and Keanan Brand from the Love Island villa, removing a couple from the show.

Who are the remaining couples on Love Island 2023 after dumping?





Here are the remaining Love Island couples:

Jessie Wynter and Will Young

Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad

Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall

Samie Elishi and Tom Clare

Rosie Seabrook and Casey O’Gorman

Love Island airs daily from 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.