With so many UK households tightening their purse strings, some will be looking for ways to make every penny count.

It is estimated that British households spend around £4,296 per year on groceries, with many unaware of how they can make some savings using their back garden.

This is why some gardening experts have revealed four top tips for making money from this under-utilised resource.

(Canva) Experts reveal four gardening hacks that could save you money (Image: Canva)

Angela Slater, gardening expert at Hayes Garden World, said of the hacks: “They say that money doesn’t grow on trees, but investing time in your garden can be great for your bank account.

"Whether you’re looking to cook a delicious meal, decorate your home or show your loved ones just how much you care about them, your garden has just as much to offer as your local store, for a considerably lower price.”

How Brits could save money using these gardening hacks

Here are some of the gardening hacks that could save you money.

Homegrown ingredients

Angela says: “Growing your own food requires a lot of patience and may seem like a daunting task at first, but producing fruit and veg right from your own garden can be hugely rewarding.

She adds that besides the environmental and health benefits, this is an "effective way to cut back on grocery costs throughout the year.

“Homegrown produce could cost you as little as £24 for an estimated 2-6 months worth of harvest, with the seeds required to plant these being easily accessible at many garden centres and online retailers.

"However, the shop-bought alternatives of your staple fruit and veg could set you back as much as £110 for the same period of time.

"What’s more, sourcing food directly from your garden will save you from having to make regular trips to the supermarket, with one packet of seeds capable of producing several months worth of produce.”

The gardening experts also revealed seasonal savings. (Image: Getty)

Seasonal Savings

Seasonal celebrations like Christmas can set us back a fortune with one of the most expensive purchases being a tree for the centrepiece.

Angela says: "Christmas trees are notoriously pricey, hence the fact that artificial trees have become an increasingly popular option over the years. Even so, for those who prefer the real thing but find themselves driven away by the cost, growing your own tree could save you a minimum of £21.

“Grow your own Christmas tree kits are popping up more and more in craft stores and independent retailers, providing you with everything you need to plant a festive tree for as little as £4.

For Halloween, Angela says that seeds for pumpkins are available all year round, adding: "Growing your own in time for Halloween is a no-brainer."

She adds: "The demand for pumpkins is understandably high in October, so the rush to grab one before they run out on store shelves can be pretty stressful. Brits can easily avoid this by planting their own for half the cost of a store-bought pumpkin. One packet of seeds can go a long way, producing multiple pumpkins for all the family to decorate.”

The perfect gift

“A beautiful bouquet of flowers is a classic gift, whether you’re celebrating a special event or just showing that you care.

"If you want to add an extra personal touch, and save money in the process, then consider creating your own bouquet from the flowers in your garden. When bought at the florist, you’re likely to find that even the cheapest bouquets are around £25, however, planting your own could cost you as little as £2.”

Composting

“In a world where we are all more environmentally conscious than ever before, composting has become a popular option to dispose of leftover food without having to contribute to landfill waste.

"What’s more, composting has significant benefits for your garden, helping to improve soil health and encouraging your plants and crops to flourish. Whilst compost can be easily bought in garden centres and home stores, producing your own for free from your food waste could save you around £16 a year, and encourage you to do your bit for the environment in the process.”