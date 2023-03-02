If you’re wanting to enjoy the famed song contest in person, you’ll be able to buy tickets from next week.

Tickets will be available for the six previews and three televised shows and will give fans the opportunity to experience the magic of Eurovision as Liverpool Arena is set to become one of the world’s biggest TV studios.

The UK is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine and presenters Graham Norton, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham and Alesha Dixon will welcome the 160 million watching across the globe to the world’s biggest music competition in host city Liverpool.

Big #Eurovision2023 news! Tickets will be on sale from midday GMT on Tuesday 7th March 🎉



If you want to be at Europe's biggest party, make sure you read the information on this page: https://t.co/0f9YTlq4uc pic.twitter.com/5GUrwG2pJa — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) March 2, 2023

How to get tickets for Eurovision 2023

Tickets for Eurovision 2023 go on sale on Tuesday, March 7. The sale will begin at midday, GMT.

Tickets will only be available to purchase via Ticketmaster UK regardless of the country you are booking from and you can only purchase tickets for one show at a time.

You must have a Ticketmaster UK account to purchase tickets and fans are encouraged to create their account in advance of sale day.

How much are tickets for Eurovision 2023

Tickets are priced from £30 to £290 for the Semi-Final shows and from £80 to £380 for the Grand Final shows.