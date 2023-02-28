This morning another 80 names were added to the line-up of this year’s festival which will take place between August 25 - August 27.

Of course, it wouldn’t have been an announcement without big names involved – with the likes of Arlo Parks, Tom Odell, Mimi Webb and Holly Humberstone making the list.

New names added to Leeds Festival line-up

Also performing at Leeds Festival will be Easy Life, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, The Amazons, Caity Baser, Sea Girls, Palaye Royale, Bakar and more.

In a statement, The Amazons said: “For The Amazons, Reading and Leeds is the closest to home a band could ever get. Our roots with the festival go deep. We first came in ’06 as children, first played in 2010 as teenagers and worked our way up the stages until now, we reach the main stage.”

Many more acts have been revealed which can be found here.

Who is confirmed for Leeds Festival so far?





In December it was revealed that both Leeds and Reading Festivals would be returning in the summer of 2023 and the first wave of performers was also confirmed.

Headlining will be Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons.

Other acts on the line-up include Wet Leg, Slowthai, Bicep, Becky Hill, Steve Lacy, Central Cee, MUNA, The Snuts and Tion Wayne to name a few.

The full lineup so far can be found here.