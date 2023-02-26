The 27-year-old senior software engineer from Dublin is the latest contestant to be sent home from ITV's hit reality show.

Martin entered the villa during the programme's famous Casa Amor segment after Tanya chose to bring him back to the main villa instead of sticking with airport security officer Shaq.

In an exit interview with ITV, Martin opened up about his time on Love Island, sharing that he "thoroughly enjoyed it" but there were "ups and downs".

So sad to say goodbye to our popcorn king #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/p3SR4uGmhh — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 24, 2023

When asked about meeting Tanya in Casa Amor, Martin reflected: "She’s a beautiful girl, a sweet, sweet girl as well.

"We had a very good thing going at Casa Amor, the connection was there, the vibes were there. It felt great to explore that.

"It was only right that we tried to continue that at the Villa. Obviously that didn’t happen, but getting to know her was great. I felt like we definitely had a connection at Casa Amor."

Martin went on to explain that his experience in the main villa was very different from Casa Amor.

He commented:" I enjoyed Casa Amor more as I had a girl on my arm most of the time.

"At the Villa it was very different. I understand that to an extent because Tanya was probably following her heart.

"But at the Villa as well I made some really, really good friends. Obviously, it was very different because I was used to being in a couple and being with a girl 24/7".

After she recoupled with Shaq on Friday night, ITV asked how he had left things with Tanya.

Martin shared: "She followed her heart - which was fair enough - but she went about it the wrong way.

"That’s what I had a problem with. I felt like I needed to know before her little speech at the bridge.

Rosie and Keanan added a little bit of spice to the recoupling, here are your new pairs...



✨ Claudia and Keanan

✨ Rosie and Casey

✨ Lana and Ron

✨ Jessie and Will

✨ Olivia and Maxwell

✨ Sanam and Kai

✨ Samie and Tom

✨ Tanya and Shaq



...leaving Martin single #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 24, 2023

"She should have told me earlier and given me a head’s up.

"I feel I deserved that little bit of respect. I didn’t get that.

"That’s why the row happened. I told her good luck and I wish her and Shaq well.

"When I left the Villa as well I said good luck as I saw she felt so bad. She did what she had to do, she just went about it the wrong way really".

Although things between Martin and Shaq were "awkward sometimes", Martin said that they handled their issues "as men" and that they had "never had a row or words with each other."

The ITV producers also asked the question on everyone's minds of whether Martin thinks that Shaq and Tanya are really in love.

He admitted: "Genuinely, I think Shaq might be in love with her. But I don’t think she’s in love with him".

Love Island airs at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV X.