The Doctor Who, Broadchurch and Good Omens opened up the episode to rapturous applause and received a lot of praise on social media.

One fans posted: "DAVID TENNANT ON SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY WHAT A LOVELY SURPRISE."

Another put: "David Tennant being on Saturday night takeaway is everything to me."

They're the strongest men in your telly, and they're here for a brand new series of #SaturdayNightTakeaway 💪 @antanddec pic.twitter.com/FWOGk5HpWF — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) February 25, 2023

A few people would have been happy if Tennant was confirmed as the regular announcer for the show, with one posting: "David Tennant deserves his own show … or should be on Saturday Night Takeaway permanently."

Further praise came in, as one fan wrote: "I’m only watching Saturday night takeaway bc of Mr David Tennant!"

How to apply for Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

If you want to be a part of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway then you can do so at the website here for their Win the Ads game.

On the ITV website, it states: "Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back with a bang and we're looking for people to play Win the Ads!

"How do you fancy playing live in the Saturday Night Takeaway studio on a Saturday night? You could have a chance to win some truly incredible prizes - as well as getting your face on telly!"

Applicants will need to aged 18, or over, be a resident of the United Kingdom, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands, and have not played the Win the Ads section before.

The last date for application is Monday, March 27.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is available to watch on ITV and ITX right now.