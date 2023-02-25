This is revolving around the eventual series finale of the 2023 series which is set to take place at the Orlando Universal Resort in Florida.

On the show, there will be 200 spots up for grabs, and tickets will be awarded for it over the course of the next few weeks on the programme.

People who get a ticket will be able to visit the resort, get access to a British Airways exclusive lounge at the airport and much more.

If you know someone who through their community/charity work deserves a place on the plane here's how you can nominate them.

They're the strongest men in your telly, and they're here for a brand new series of #SaturdayNightTakeaway 💪

How to nominate someone for 'A Place on the Plane' for Saturday Night Takeaway

On the website where you can nominate someone for the scheme you'll need to fill it in with plenty of detail as to why they deserve it.

It adds: "Thank you for your interest in Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

"Here you will be able to enter to take part in the show yourself, or nominate someone else for a surprise of a lifetime!

"Please ensure you complete the entry form with as much detail as possible so we can get to know all about you or the person you’re nominating – the more you can tell us the better.

"If you can, please also upload some recent photo(s), and if possible video(s) too at the end of the form as this will really help us get to know you and if you are nominating someone, the nominee too."

Competition to win 'A Place on the Plane'





Alongside nominating someone for a place, you can also enter a competition to win eight tickets for the scheme, as well as £75,000.

The ultimate giveaway is back! It's your chance to bag 8 places on the plane to Universal Orlando Florida, plus a huge £75,000 in tax free cash! Enter at https://t.co/MqmgwipEYQ today for your chance to win this unbelievable prize.

18+ UK only. T&Cs apply

You can do so by entering the competition that was announced on the first episode of the new series on the ITV website here.

How to watch Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return for its 19th season on February 25 at 7 pm.

The programme will be available to watch on ITV1, ITVX and STV player.

Doctor Who and Good Omens actor David Tennant will be the first guest announcer of the series.