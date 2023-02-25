ITV viewers will know that the popular gameshow is chock full of action and features antics from the public and celebrities alike.

Fans have fallen in love over the years with some of the Saturday night show's silliest segments including Ring My Bell! or chasing the Takeaway Rainbow.

If you fancy being a part of the live audience instead of just watching it on your TV, then here's how you can do so.

How to apply for Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway tickets

Tickets to be part of the live audience for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway can be found at the Applause Store website here.

There is limited availability for the show taking place on Saturday, March 4 if you were interested in going to that recording session.

On the website it says: "We exclusively invite you to the incredible, award winning Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway LIVE!

"Join us live, along with very special celebrity guests, live music performances and all the usual, incredible Saturday night fun LIVE on ITV!!!

"Our exclusive free audience invites are very limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Request yours right now!"

How to watch Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return for its 19th season on February 25 at 7 pm.

The programme will be available to watch on ITV1, ITVX and STV player.

Doctor Who and Good Omens actor David Tennant will be the first guest announcer of the series.