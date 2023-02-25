ITV viewers will know that the popular gameshow is chock full of action and features antics from the public and celebrities alike.

Fans have fallen in love over the years with some of the Saturday night's show's silliest segments including Ring My Bell! or chasing the Takeaway Rainbow.

If you’d like to be part of the show, playing Win the Ads for real prizes, here’s how you can apply to be an episode for the 2023 series.

How to apply for Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

On the ITV website, it states: "Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back with a bang and we're looking for people to play Win the Ads!

"How do you fancy playing live in the Saturday Night Takeaway studio on a Saturday night? You could have a chance to win some truly incredible prizes - as well as getting your face on telly!"

Applicants will need to aged 18, or over, be a resident of the United Kingdom, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands, and have not played the Win the Ads section before.

The last date for application is Monday, March 27.

You can fill out an application form at the website here.

How to watch Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return for its 19th season on February 25 at 7 pm.

The programme will be available to watch on ITV1, ITVX and STV player.

Doctor Who and Good Omens actor David Tennant will be the first guest announcer of the series.